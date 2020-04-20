spring sing
AKSHAY ANAND
BY ALYSON KONG
A California sunset paints the scene for Akshay Anand’s performance of “Years.” He said the track is emotional, acoustic and the first song he ever penned.
CAROLINE PERNICK
BY JESSICA LI
After racking up three Spring Sing awards as half of a duo in 2018, Caroline Pernick is ready to showcase a track all on her own.
DANIEL KOHANBASH
BY YASMIN MADJIDI
Daniel Kohanbash said his musical theater training translates into the R&B, jazz and songwriting overtones in his piano-heavy track “Funky Middle.”
SAVEENA PATEL
BY VIVIAN XU
With a ukulele in hand, Saveena Patel uses her song “Wonderland” as an expression of her journey to UCLA and uses her songwriting as emotional relief, she said.
EJ AND CAM CHEN
BY DANIEL LIN
Brothers EJ and Cam Chen have been making music together since grade school. Now that they’re in college together, the duo said they’re working to showcase their complementary songwriting styles.
JET AND XANDER
BY HANNAH FERGUSON
Nature can often be a place of escape. In their original song “The River,” Jet Talandis and Xander Ambrose tell a story about someone going to a river to help them find hope on a bad day.
SOCIAL ART PROJECT
BY ELI COUNTRYMAN
Matthew Gilbert and Alena Abella, also known as Social Art Project, said the online performance of their original song “Carole” creates a sense of community for now-separated students.
CALEB JUSTIN
BY BROOKE CUZICK
When faced with a virtual platform, the band Caleb Justin instrumentally layered its song “Too Close” to resemble a live sonic experience, said the band’s titular lead singer.
WILD PHLOX
BY EMILY SWEET
Funk, rock, jazz and folk – Rishi Acharya said the color purple represents the band Wild Phlox because of its layered sound and genre-spanning style.
SCATTERTONES
BY YIQING HU
Singer Aram Krakirian said Scattertones is experimenting with ensemble-oriented singing styles to reflect an emotional journey in its a cappella cover of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over.”
SIGNATURE A CAPPELLA
BY PHOEBE CHEN
In its covers of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” and Kesha’s “Praying,” Signature A Cappella is moving away from its normal cheery song choices in favor of an emotional medley, said singer Chloe Winnett.
COMPANY
BY JULIE LEE
In its annual comedy bits for this year’s Spring Sing, Company has made thematic changes to reflect the current state of the world during COVID-19.
SPRING SING MOVED ONLINE UPDATE
BY BROOKE CUZICK
Following the spread of COVID-19, the Student Alumni Association announced that its annual Spring Sing performances would take place on a virtual platform.