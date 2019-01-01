SILVER SCREEN WONDERS

THE 91ST ACADEMY AWARDS

This year's Oscars ceremony marks an important day in the life of Bruins who worked on nominated films. From prolific production to iconic costumes, find out more about how our alumni fit into the star studded event.

Plus, follow along on Twitter @DailyBruin as we cover the ceremony live on Sunday!

Red Carpet ReelCritic’s ChoiceRelated Coverage

Red Carpet Reel

Critic's Choice

AND THE WINNER IS...

Oscars Sunday will present stiff competition. We polled 100 Daily Bruin staffers, asking which nominees they think will go for gold. Do your predictions line up with ours?

Best Picture