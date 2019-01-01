'BlacKkKlansman' recounts story of racism in 1970s, remains relevant today
Footage from the Charlottesville rally draws attention to the persistence of the racism as depicted in "BlacKkKlansman."
THE 91ST ACADEMY AWARDS
This year's Oscars ceremony marks an important day in the life of Bruins who worked on nominated films. From prolific production to iconic costumes, find out more about how our alumni fit into the star studded event.
"Vice" jolts its audience from a White House meeting into a game board showing the powerful players of Washington, D.C. – one of the film's many surreal digressions, said alumnus Kevin Messick.
Thanos’ destructive snap might have only taken a second, but it took alumnus Kelly Port much longer to create his purple hands.
Alumnus and screenwriter Eric Roth told us about his work on Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, "A Star Is Born."
The Pad Project was formed to provide an Indian village with access to menstruation products. The initiative was is the focus of an Oscar nominated documentary.
90 years of Oscars history and only 5 female best director nominees. Columnist Alissa Evans breaks down the Academy's longstanding sexism.
If Beale Street could talk, alumnus Michael Benavente would probably know what it sounds like.
Go behind the scenes of "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians" with costume designers Ruth Carter and Mary Vogt.
Oscars Sunday will present stiff competition. We polled 100 Daily Bruin staffers, asking which nominees they think will go for gold. Do your predictions line up with ours?
"Black Panther" became a cultural phenomenon, but why? Arts & Entertainment editor Raunak Devjani spoke with filmmakers and academians to see what makes it so groundbreaking.
"A Quiet Place" may as well have been a silent film, yet it garnered a nomination for sound editing. We spoke with sound editor Erik Aadahl about his role.
There's only one Freddie Mercury. But if we had to chose a second, it'd be Rami Malek. Catch film editor Kristin Snyder's take on the bedazzling biopic.
Art-house director Yorgos Lanthimos delivers a tale with wit and prolific performances, writes Jordan Wilson.
"If Beale Street Could Talk" is an undeniably beautiful portrait of a couple torn apart by a corrupt criminal justice system, writes film critic Alissa Evans.
Despite being awash in Hollywood tropes, "A Star is Born" elevates cliches in a charming tale, writes A&E editor Raunak Devjani.
With a cleverly constructed fictitious culture and an emotionally nuanced king, "Black Panther" establishes itself as a force to be reckoned with, writes A&E editor Raunak Devjani.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is up for Best Animated Film. Alumna Arem Kim described how she applies traditional cinematography to animation to make the film
Following the Golden Globes ceremony in January, columnist Olivia Bridgnell argued Sandra Oh's acceptance speech exemplified the increase in minority success at the awards show.
When Nate Moore was a child, he was fascinated by Black Panther comic books. The alumnus spoke with the Daily Bruin about producing the film.
Ardent "Black Panther" fans attended the Hammer Museum’s special screening of the film in December, which featured a Q&A with Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett.
With a whopping two and a half hours of runtime, "Avengers: Infinity War" delivers an enticing cinematic experience, writes Eli Countryman.