RUNWAY SHOW 2019
The 2019 FAST Runway Show will take place Thursday in Pauley Pavilion. Take a look at some of the student models who will take the catwalk and various clothing lines crafted by student designers.
Meghan He and Skylar Kang
Models reflect on catwalk experiences preparing for FAST runway show
By Maggie Klein
Meghan He and Skylar Kang
Models reflect on catwalk experiences preparing for FAST runway show
By Maggie Klein
Josephine Qi
Mundane items meet student’s design to form clothing line inspired by fish, stars
By Polina Cherezova
Josephine Qi
Mundane items meet student’s design to form clothing line inspired by fish, stars
By Polina Cherezova
Sabrina Costa
Functionality grounds glamour in student's clothing line inspired by Met Gala outfits
By Jordan Holman
Sabrina Costa
Functionality grounds glamour in student's clothing line inspired by Met Gala outfits
By Jordan Holman
Suchita Kumar
Drawing on childhood memories, student's fashion line spans time and melds cultures
By Kennedy Hill
Suchita Kumar
Drawing on childhood memories, student's fashion line spans time and melds cultures
By Kennedy Hill
Caliope Marin and Risachi Ogan
Students hope to empower by embracing cultures, body positivity in fashion line
By Eva Kaganovsky
Caliope Marin and Risachi Ogan
Students hope to empower by embracing cultures, body positivity in fashion line
By Eva Kaganovsky