RUNWAY SHOW 2019

The 2019 FAST Runway Show will take place Thursday in Pauley Pavilion. Take a look at some of the student models who will take the catwalk and various clothing lines crafted by student designers.

Meghan He and Skylar Kang

Models reflect on catwalk experiences preparing for FAST runway show

By Maggie Klein

Josephine Qi

Mundane items meet student’s design to form clothing line inspired by fish, stars

By Polina Cherezova

Sabrina Costa

Functionality grounds glamour in student's clothing line inspired by Met Gala outfits

By Jordan Holman

Suchita Kumar

Drawing on childhood memories, student's fashion line spans time and melds cultures

By Kennedy Hill

Caliope Marin and Risachi Ogan

Students hope to empower by embracing cultures, body positivity in fashion line

By Eva Kaganovsky

