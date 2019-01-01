TOURNAMENT BRACKET
No. 2 seed UCLA beach volleyball – last year’s national champion – will compete in the NCAA championship this weekend. The Bruins won the program’s first-ever national title in 2018, and will have the opportunity to win UCLA’s 117th NCAA title.
TBD
TBD TBD
TBD
TBD TBD
TBD
TBD TBD
TBD
TBD TBD
TBD
TBD TBD
TBD
TBD TBD
TIMELINE
Coach Stein Metzger started the program in 2013 – two years before the Pac-12 sponsored the sport – without courts on campus and without money to recruit beach-only players. Click the arrows or swipe left to learn how Metzger’s team has since evolved into a championship program.
Slide 1 of 27
Stein Metzger graduates from UCLA as a four-year indoor player with a degree in environmental studies. The three-time national champion for the Bruins earned All-American honors for three consecutive seasons. (Daily Bruin file photo)
Metzger makes his professional beach volleyball debut in a Manhattan Beach qualifier with former Bruin Mike Diehl. (Alice Naland/Daily Bruin)
Metzger competes in 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, and finishes in fifth place alongside partner Dax Holdren. (Alice Naland/Daily Bruin)
Metzger is inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame. (Amy Dixon/Photo editor)
Metzger starts working as a volunteer coach for UCLA indoor volleyball. (Daily Bruin file photo)
Metzger serves as the indoor assistant coach as well as the head coach of beach volleyball in its inaugural season. (Alice Naland/Daily Bruin)
Metzger brings in Kamila Tan – the first-ever sand-only player – after competing with a roster of only indoor players for two seasons. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
Beach volleyball courts at Sunset Canyon Recreation Center are completed after Metzger and the Bruins had been commuting to Santa Monica to practice for two years. (Daily Bruin file photo)
Metzger leaves his duties as indoor assistant coach to focus on beach volleyball. (Brandon Choe/Daily Bruin)
Beach volleyball becomes a Pac-12 sponsored sport, effective for the 2016 season. (Daily Bruin file photo)
Megan and Nicole McNamara become UCLA beach volleyball’s first-ever student athletes to play on scholarship. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
UCLA competes in the NCAA’s inaugural beach volleyball championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
Then-junior Sarah Sponcil joins the Bruins as a transfer from Loyola Marymount. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
UCLA athletics adds a locker room in Acosta Athletic Complex for beach volleyball. (Amy Dixon/Photo editor)
Senior Izzy Carey climbs Mount Kilimanjaro as part of a service trip to Tanzania through a nonprofit organization called Give. (Alice Naland/Daily Bruin)
UCLA athletics announces a $1 million donation for Mapes Beach – new courts that will be completed at Sunset Canyon Recreation Center by the end of summer 2019. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
UCLA sets a new school record for most wins in a single season, with 31. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
UCLA defeats USC to win its first-ever Pac-12 title. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
UCLA wins its first-ever national championship and becomes the first team in NCAA history to win from the elimination bracket. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
The McNamara twins compete in their first professional tournament in Bangkok, Thailand. (Aubrey Yeo/Daily Bruin)
Elise Zappia graduates as the winningest player to ever go through the UCLA program. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin)
Sponcil competes with former Bruin Lauren Fendrick in the 2018 AVP Austin Open. (Courtesy of Robert Beck)
UCLA announces the transfer of sophomore Lea Monkhouse from Hawai’i. (Alice Naland/Daily Bruin)
Carey surpasses Zappia – her former partner – setting a new UCLA record for most career wins. (Alice Naland/Daily Bruin)
Sponcil and Megan McNamara earn their 100th career wins. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin)
Nicole McNamara earns her 100th career win. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin)
UCLA will graduate its winningest class of seniors in Nicole McNamara, Megan McNamara, Sarah Sponcil, Izzy Carey and Zana Muno. (Sim Beauchamp/Daily Bruin)
BY THE NUMBERS
Take a look at the graphics below to see how beach volleyball has grown nation-wide and how UCLA has improved over the years.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL PROGRAMS
RECORDS BY COURT
Ten different UCLA pairs competed over the course of the 2018-2019 season before the Bruins finalized their lineup for the Pac-12 championship, which took place April 25 to April 27. Click on each pair below to see the courts they played on and their records on each court.
Court 1
N. McNamara
and
M. McNamara
Record: 28-4
S. Sponcil
and
L. Jostine
Record: 2-0
Court 2
S. Sponcil
and
L. Jostine
Record: 23-4
S. Sponcil
and
M. Yeomans
Record: 2-0
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 2-0
Court 3
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 19-5
Court 4
L. Spanos
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 4-0
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 1-0
Court 6
M. Yeomans
and
L. Monkhouse
Record: 1-0
Court 1
N. McNamara
and
M. McNamara
Record: 28-4
S. Sponcil
and
L. Jostine
Record: 2-0
Court 2
S. Sponcil
and
L. Jostine
Record: 23-4
S. Sponcil
and
M. Yeomans
Record: 2-0
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 2-0
Court 3
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 19-5
Court 4
L. Spanos
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 4-0
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 1-0
Court 6
M. Yeomans
and
L. Monkhouse
Record: 1-0
Content copyright © 2019 Daily Bruin.
Built with Suzy’s
♥ in Kerckhoff 118 by Richard Yang, Karl Huang, Max Wu, Felix Zhang, James Zhou, Henry Trinh, Kevin Qian, Radhika Ahuja, Sarthak More, Sophia Marencik and Callista Wu.