TOURNAMENT BRACKET
No. 2 seed UCLA beach volleyball – last year’s national champion – will compete in the NCAA championship this weekend. The Bruins won the program’s first-ever national title in 2018, and will have the opportunity to win UCLA’s 117th NCAA title.
TIMELINE
Coach Stein Metzger started the program in 2013 – two years before the Pac-12 sponsored the sport – without courts on campus and without money to recruit beach-only players. Click the arrows or swipe left to learn how Metzger’s team has since evolved into a championship program.
BY THE NUMBERS
Take a look at the graphics below to see how beach volleyball has grown nation-wide and how UCLA has improved over the years.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL PROGRAMS
PERFORMANCE BY YEAR
RECORDS BY COURT
Ten different UCLA pairs competed over the course of the 2018-2019 season before the Bruins finalized their lineup for the Pac-12 championship, which took place April 25 to April 27. Click on each pair below to see the courts they played on and their records on each court.
Court 1

N. McNamara
and
M. McNamara
Record: 28-4
S. Sponcil
and
L. Jostine
Record: 2-0

Court 2

S. Sponcil
and
L. Jostine
Record: 23-4
S. Sponcil
and
M. Yeomans
Record: 2-0
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 2-0

Court 3

Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 19-5
M. May
and
S. Simo
Record: 3-1
L. Monkhouse
and
S. Simo
Record: 2-1

Court 4

L. Monkhouse
and
S. Simo
Record: 20-3
L. Spanos
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 4-0
M. May
and
S. Simo
Record: 3-1
I. Carey
and
M. Muret
Record: 2-0
Z. Muno
and
A. Van Winkle
Record: 1-0

Court 5

I. Carey
and
L. Spanos
Record: 23-2
I. Carey
and
M. Muret
Record: 7-0
L. Sparks
and
M. Yeomans
Record: 2-0

Court 6

M. Muret
and
M. May
Record: 6-0
M. Muret
and
M. Yeomans
Record: 2-0
M. Yeomans
and
L. Monkhouse
Record: 1-0

