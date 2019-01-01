TOURNAMENT BRACKET No. 2 seed UCLA beach volleyball – last year’s national champion – will compete in the NCAA championship this weekend. The Bruins won the program’s first-ever national title in 2018, and will have the opportunity to win UCLA’s 117th NCAA title.

TIMELINE Coach Stein Metzger started the program in 2013 – two years before the Pac-12 sponsored the sport – without courts on campus and without money to recruit beach-only players. Click the arrows or swipe left to learn how Metzger’s team has since evolved into a championship program.

BY THE NUMBERS Take a look at the graphics below to see how beach volleyball has grown nation-wide and how UCLA has improved over the years.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL PROGRAMS PERFORMANCE BY YEAR

RECORDS BY COURT Ten different UCLA pairs competed over the course of the 2018-2019 season before the Bruins finalized their lineup for the Pac-12 championship, which took place April 25 to April 27. Click on each pair below to see the courts they played on and their records on each court.

Court 1 N. McNamara and M. McNamara and Record: 28-4 S. Sponcil and L. Jostine and Record: 2-0 Court 2 S. Sponcil and L. Jostine and Record: 23-4 S. Sponcil and M. Yeomans and Record: 2-0 Z. Muno and A. Van Winkle and Record: 2-0 Court 3 Z. Muno and A. Van Winkle and Record: 19-5 M. May and S. Simo and Record: 3-1 L. Monkhouse and S. Simo and Record: 2-1 Court 4 L. Monkhouse and S. Simo and Record: 20-3 L. Spanos and A. Van Winkle and Record: 4-0 M. May and S. Simo and Record: 3-1 I. Carey and M. Muret and Record: 2-0 Z. Muno and A. Van Winkle and Record: 1-0 Court 5 I. Carey and L. Spanos and Record: 23-2 I. Carey and M. Muret and Record: 7-0 L. Sparks and M. Yeomans and Record: 2-0 Court 6 M. Muret and M. May and Record: 6-0 M. Muret and M. Yeomans and Record: 2-0 M. Yeomans and L. Monkhouse and Record: 1-0

