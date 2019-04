Beyond the Reports

By Henna Dialani and Mattie Sanseverino

Editor's note: The following website may contain graphic depictions of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Every year, UCLA’s Title IX Office receives reports related to sexual harassment and assault, with outcomes of investigations ranging from written warnings to dismissals. However, there are many stories that never get reported to the Title IX office. The Daily Bruin wants to provide a space to anonymously share these stories.